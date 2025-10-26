Old City to host Olive Festival

26 October 2025 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Olive Festival will take place in Icherisheher (Old City) from October 31 to November 2, Azernews reports citing Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration.

The event aims to promote Azerbaijan's ancient olive-growing traditions, support local producers, and contribute to the development of a national brand in this field.

During the festival, a rich program of fairs, concerts, open-air painting sessions by artists, and exhibitions will be organized. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore olives and olive products brought from various regions, as well as enjoy fascinating cultural and entertainment experiences in the historical setting of Icherisheher.

Set in the unique atmosphere of Icherisheher, the festival will showcase a blend of tradition and modernity with the participation of local artisans, artists, and musicians.

A special entertainment program for children will also be offered during the festival. Young visitors can look forward to games, creative zones, and engaging masterclasses.

The event is open to everyone. Visitors will enjoy delicious products, live music, art displays, and an unforgettable atmosphere for family recreation.