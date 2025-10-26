BMU, INHA discuss results of Dual Degree Program monitoring [PHOTOS]

26 October 2025 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

The monitoring of the Dual Degree Program (BMU-INHA DDP) jointly implemented by Baku Engineering University (BMU) and INHA University of the Republic of Korea has been completed, Azernews reports.

Rector of the Baku Engineering University Yaqub Piriyev met with the faculty members from INHA University who conducted the monitoring, and they discussed the results of the process. During the meeting, Professor Jeon Tae Joon, Executive Director of INHA's Global Strategy and Initiatives Office, provided information on the preliminary results of the monitoring.

He mentioned that interviews with BMU-INHA DDP teachers and students, as well as the observation of the teaching process, had created a positive impression. The students’ hard work, enthusiasm for learning, and active approach to subjects were seen as a solid foundation for the successful development of the program. Jeon Tae Joon added that student suggestions regarding the broader organization of internship programs would be taken into account, and the final monitoring report would be presented to the university management.

Other members of the delegation also shared their impressions, highly appreciating the students' knowledge level, participation in classes, and their interesting questions related to their fields of study. They also praised the modern educational environment created on the BMU campus, the technical capabilities of the laboratories, and especially the further development of the Technopark compared to previous years, as well as the collaboration with industrial enterprises. It was noted that this ecosystem plays a significant role in developing students' practical skills, applying scientific knowledge in real production, and realizing innovative projects.

Rector Yaqub Piriyev expressed satisfaction with the results of the collaboration so far. He also emphasized that work would continue consistently to further improve the quality of the program, align teaching with international standards, and provide students with broader practical opportunities.

The rector pointed out that the main goal of the Dual Degree Program is to train highly qualified engineers who can meet modern challenges and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation not only in the field of education but also in scientific research and academic exchange.

At the end of the meeting, the members of the INHA delegation were presented with commemorative gifts.