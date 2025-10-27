Azernews.Az

Monday October 27 2025

Azerbaijan’s wheat imports rise by 16 percent in first nine months of 2025

27 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s wheat imports rise by 16 percent in first nine months of 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan significantly increased its wheat imports during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting both higher domestic demand and global market trends, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more