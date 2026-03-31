Trump calls NASA Moon mission an 'America First' opportunity

31 March 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first deep-space journey since 1972 comes at a pivotal moment in Donald Trump’s presidency, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The United States remains deeply divided on issues ranging from ongoing strikes in Iran to immigration and the economy. A successful Artemis mission, sending four astronauts to the Moon on Wednesday, could provide a significant boost to Trump’s administration. The potential rewards are enormous: a competitive edge over China, the possibility of a lunar resource boom, and a rare moment of national unity.

Officially, the mission—which will take the crew farther into space than anyone has gone before—is described by NASA as a stepping stone toward a permanent lunar base and, ultimately, human exploration of Mars.

While US interest in returning to the Moon predates Trump’s political career, he played a direct role in creating what would become the Artemis program during his first term, promising to “launch American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on Mars.” He also recognized military opportunities in space and established a new branch of the Pentagon, the Space Force.

In his second term, Trump’s focus shifted to the Moon. In December of last year, he signed an executive order calling for a US return to the Moon by 2028 and the establishment of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030. The order emphasized that US leadership in space reflects national vision and willpower, contributing to the country’s strength, security, and prosperity.

Interestingly, experts note that the Artemis mission could spark a new era of international space competition, inspiring commercial ventures and collaboration alike. From lunar mining to next-generation technology, the Moon may soon become both a scientific frontier and a geopolitical arena.