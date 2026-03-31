Azerbaijan boosts army capabilities with new high-tech military facilities

31 March 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In line with the directive of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, comprehensive measures to strengthen the material and technical base of the Azerbaijani Army, improve social and living conditions of servicemen, and enhance personnel professionalism are continuing successfully.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Ministry of Defense, senior leadership attended the opening of several newly renovated and established facilities. These included the Engineering and Fortification Center of the Engineering Troops, the Psychological Support Department, the Baku Military Psychological Health Center, and the administrative building of the Legal Department.

The delegation also reviewed ongoing improvements at the Baku Military College under the National Defense University, as well as the Emergency Medical Unit of the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense.

The newly commissioned Engineering and Fortification Center is equipped with advanced simulator systems designed to train junior specialists and support modern demining operations. Officials inspected key infrastructure at the site, including fire stations, guard facilities, vehicle depots, ammunition and equipment storage units, and training grounds used for combat engineering exercises.

In addition, newly acquired engineering equipment and modern mechanical demining systems were presented, with detailed briefings on their tactical and technical capabilities.

As part of structural reforms aimed at maintaining high levels of psychological readiness among military personnel, newly renovated facilities for the Psychological Support Department and the Baku Military Psychological Health Center have been put into operation.

These centers feature specialized therapy rooms designed to enhance psychological resilience and support recovery from post-traumatic conditions. Dedicated workspaces have also been established for military psychologists, including areas for training and methodological coordination.

The center considered among the first of its kind in the region, will bring together military and civilian psychologists to support the psychological well-being of servicemen and their families. Services will include individual and group psychotherapy, psychological diagnostics, counseling, stress and trauma rehabilitation, and developmental support for children and adolescents.

The Ministry’s leadership also attended the opening of the newly inaugurated administrative building of the Legal Department. Officials noted that the department plays a key role in regulating military legal matters in accordance with national legislation.

Its responsibilities include providing legal assistance to military personnel, combating military-related crimes, and addressing issues related to international law. The department’s primary mission is to ensure legal compliance and support across all units and forces under the Ministry of Defense.