Israel passes controversial death penalty law targeting ‘terrorism’ cases

30 March 2026 23:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, has reportedly passed a law introducing the death penalty for individuals accused of terrorism-related offenses, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the reported provisions, the law would apply to cases within Israel as well as in territories such as Gaza Strip and Palestine.

The legislation reportedly предусматривает that:

— individuals convicted of “terrorism” may face execution

— in Palestinian territories, the death penalty would be applied specifically to Palestinians

— Israeli citizens would not be subject to the death penalty under any circumstances

— no appeal process would be available

— executions would be carried out within three months of sentencing