King Charles III to visit Washington in April

31 March 2026 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

King Charles III is set to make an official state visit to the United States this April at the invitation of the American government, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace, AzerNEWS reports.

The visit will commemorate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, underscoring the enduring ties between the two nations. The King will be accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

The royal program will focus on both the historical foundations and modern dynamics of UK-U.S. relations, highlighting the close diplomatic, cultural, and strategic partnership between the allies.

As part of the trip, King Charles III is also expected to travel to Bermuda, marking his first visit to a British Overseas Territory since ascending the throne.

The visit is being seen as a significant diplomatic moment, reinforcing the long-standing “special relationship” between United Kingdom and United States.