Trump: Iran's energy sites to be obliterated without deal

30 March 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump warned on Monday that if a deal is not "shortly" reached with Iran, Washington will be "blowing up and completely obliterating" all of its energy sites and Kharg Island, AzerNEWS reports.

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched'," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the attacks would be retailation for "many" US soldiers being killed by Iran's regime over the 47 years of its "Reign of Terror."

The US president also noted that his country is in "serious discussions" with a "NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE" regime.