Azerbaijani team ranks among top five at cybersecurity competition in Belarus [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SCISSS) has participated in the international "CyberRing" cyber exercise held in Minsk, Belarus, AzerNEWS reports.

The exercises were organized by the National Traffic Exchange Center with support from the Operational-Analytical Center under the President of the Republic of Belarus. Competing in a three-stage contest among 57 teams, the SSSCIS team "AzCyberForce" successfully represented Azerbaijan, finishing in the top five.

At the event dedicated to the exercise results, Fakhri Jafarov, head of a department within SSSCIS, gave a presentation on the service's activities and the work being carried out in the field of cybersecurity.

International cyber exercises like this are considered highly important for enhancing cyber resilience, sharing expertise, and effectively combating modern cyber threats.