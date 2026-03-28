Azerbaijan's security agencies celebrate their 107th anniversary [VIDEO]

28 March 2026 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

“We congratulate the employees and veterans of the state security and foreign intelligence agencies on their professional holiday and wish them success in their honorable service to the Motherland,” the post says.

A related post was published on the official social media pages of the State Security Service on this occasion.

Today marks the 107th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan’s security agencies, AzerNEWS reports.

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