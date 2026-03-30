India may lower economic growth forecast amid rising Middle East tensions
The Indian government has forecast an annual economic growth of 7–7.4 percent for the upcoming fiscal year beginning April 1, AzerNEWS reports.
However, escalating tensions in the Middle East are already affecting the country's economy.
The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up fuel prices in India and disrupted logistics, while the Indian rupee has also weakened against other currencies.
In response, the government plans to reassess the economic outlook in April, and economists predict that the growth forecast is likely to be revised downward.
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