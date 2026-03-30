Oil surges as Asia markets slide amid escalating Iran war

30 March 2026 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

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Global oil prices surged while Asian stock markets dropped sharply on Monday as the US-Israel war with Iran entered its fifth week, raising fears of a prolonged energy crisis, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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