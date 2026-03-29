Operations underway to seize illegal firearms and ammunition
Over 21.6 kilograms of narcotics and illegal weapons were seized across Azerbaijan during police operations on March 28, AzerNEWS reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA),
Strict measures to combat drug-related crimes continue, with law enforcement authorities actively carrying out targeted operations.
On the same day, officers also discovered and confiscated 1 flammable substance, 8 shotguns, and 100 rounds of various ammunition in Baku and several regions of the country.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that operations and preventive measures to detect and seize illegally held firearms and ammunition are ongoing.
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