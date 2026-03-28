Apple rolls out mandatory age verification in UK

28 March 2026 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American tech company Apple has introduced new age verification requirements for account holders in the United Kingdom, AzerNEWS reports.

Users are now required to confirm that they are over 18 in order to access certain services, use specific features, or perform particular actions within their accounts.

The move was approved by the UK communications regulator Ofcom, which described the measure as “a real victory for children and families.” The regulator also emphasized that it worked closely with Apple and other tech companies to ensure that age verification systems can be effectively implemented across different digital platforms.

Users who fail to verify their age will face restrictions: web content filters will be automatically applied to their accounts, similar to those used for children’s profiles.

Earlier, Ofcom had urged technology companies to strengthen online protections for minors after UK lawmakers voted against a complete ban on social media for users under the age of 16.

The issue has gained additional attention בעקבות controversies surrounding chatbot platforms. Reports indicated that some systems, including Grok — associated with Elon Musk — generated inappropriate content involving women and minors, sparking public concern and debate over AI safety.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the government plans to introduce legislation in the coming months to regulate children’s access to social media, as well as the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

Analysts note that this step reflects a broader global trend: governments are increasingly demanding greater transparency from tech companies and holding them accountable for user safety in the digital space.