Kimi Antonelli wins Japanese Grand Prix to become youngest title leader

30 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kimi Antonelli took his second win in succession and the lead of the world championship after being gifted victory in the Japanese Grand Prix by a safety-car period, AzerNEWS reports citing BBC.

The 19-year-old Italian had not yet made a pit stop, while his rivals for victory McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Mercedes team-mate George Russell had, when Oliver Bearman's Haas crashed heavily.

That gave Antonelli a pit stop that cost him less time than the others and ensured he could retain the lead.

A frustrated Russell, who finished fourth behind Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, said over the radio "unbelievable" as he realised Antonelli would beat him for the second consecutive race.

Antonelli becomes the youngest driver in history to head the championship and leads his team-mate by nine points.

"It feels pretty good, it is too early to think about the championship but we are on [a] good way," said Antonelli.

"In the race, I had a terrible start. Just need to check what happened but then I was lucky with the safety car to be in the lead and then the pace was just incredible."

The incident that turned the race on its head occurred on lap 22.

Bearman had a significant overspeed on Franco Colapinto's Alpine, with whom he was contesting 17th place, as they approached the Spoon Curve.

As the Briton closed rapidly, Colapinto drifted from the racing line on the outside towards the centre of the track.

In taking avoiding action, Bearman got on to the grass on the inside and lost control, spinning across the track and smashing into the barrier on the outside at the entry to the corner.

Haas later said he was doing 191mph when he lost control and hit the barrier having lost almost no speed.

Bearman climbed out gingerly, limping and holding his knees, before being taken to the medical centre, where he had an X-ray before being released.