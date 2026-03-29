International Theatre Day celebrated in Baku with festive event [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A festive event has been held in Azerbaijan to celebrate International Theatre Day, AzerNEWS reports. The event was jointly organized by the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.

The celebration brought together prominent figures from the arts, members of the intellectual community, and representatives of the media.

The opening address was delivered by the chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union,People's Artist and State Prize laureate Haji Ismayilov. In his remarks, he congratulated attendees on their professional holiday, underlined the cultural significance of theatrical arts, and highlighted the Union's international collaborations.

Other notable speakers included People's Artist and professor Ilham Namig Kamal, Honored Art Worker and Doctor of Art Studies Professor Maryam Alizade, and Honored Artist Professor Azad Shukurov, among others. They reflected on the history of International Theatre Day and highlighted key achievements of Azerbaijani theatre, underlining its role in the global cultural landscape.

During the program, video presentations were shown, illustrating the history of theatre in Azerbaijan and the international activities of the UTWA. Following the official program, an awards ceremony honored theatre professionals who have made significant contributions to the development of the field. Recipients received the "Teatr fədaisi" medal, the "Qızılgül" award, and honorary certificates from the Union.

International Theatre Day, celebrated annually on March 27, was established in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute to honor the art of theatre worldwide and to promote cultural exchange among artists.

The day serves as an opportunity to recognize the creativity and dedication of theatre practitioners and to raise public awareness about the vital role of performing arts in society.

Across the globe, theatres host special performances, educational programs, and outreach activities, celebrating both national and international achievements in this enduring art form.