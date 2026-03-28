UNESCO report highlights Azerbaijan’s progress in pre-school education access

28 March 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

The 2026 Global Education Monitoring Report, launched at a high-level event at UNESCO headquarters, has spotlighted Azerbaijan as an example of success in expanding access to pre-school education, AzerNEWS reports.

The report is the first in a three-part series titled “Countdown to 2030”, focusing on access and equity in education. According to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, its aim is to assess countries’ progress, analyze key influencing factors, and contribute to shaping the post-2030 global education agenda.

The study examines access and equity indicators across pre-school, primary, secondary, and higher education levels over the past 25 years. It also connects country-specific outcomes with broader global research and trends.

Within this framework, Azerbaijan’s achievements in pre-school education were highlighted as an exemplary global case. The report notes that the country significantly expanded access to school preparatory groups for 5-year-old children over a short period, alongside implementing:

— legislative reforms

— teacher training initiatives

— improvements in educational content

The presentation event brought together education ministers from more than 30 countries, along with representatives of international organizations and experts in the field, underscoring the global importance of advancing equitable access to education.

UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report can be accessed via the following link:

https://unesdoc.unesco.org/ark:/48223/pf0000397618/PDF/397618eng.pdf.multi.nameddest=p83