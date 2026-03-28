5 injured in Abu Dhabi by missile debris

28 March 2026 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Five people were injured in Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted ballistic missiles fell in the city, the Government Media Office said on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports.

Officials reported that the injuries were assessed as minor to moderate.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Defence Ministry earlier confirmed its air defense units and fighter aircraft were engaging incoming missiles and drone threats from Iran.

The United States President Donald Trump expressed his belief on Friday that the US 'saved' the Middle East from Iran, calling it "the bully of the Middle East."

"I really believe we saved the Middle East, not just Israel. It was proven by all those rockets that fired down upon you. And nobody expected any missiles to be wasted," Trump stated at the Future Investment Initiative event in Miami.

The US president reiterated that Washington is two weeks ahead of schedule regarding the conflict in Iran, and stressed that Tehran will "have to open up" the Strait of Hormuz. "They have to open up the Strait of Trump ... I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry, such a terrible mistake," he added.