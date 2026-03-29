UN establishes task force to secure supply routes through Strait of Hormuz

29 March 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has launched an initiative to establish a special mechanism aimed at preventing a global food crisis and supporting maritime trade in fertilizers, AzerNEWS reports.

The ongoing conflict in the region and the risk of its further expansion s already disrupting global logistics. A UN statement warns that any interruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a "domino effect" in the coming months, directly impacting humanitarian conditions worldwide and reducing agricultural production.

To ensure a rapid response, Guterres has created a dedicated Task Force. It will be led by Jorge Moreira da Silva, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services. The group also includes representatives from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the International Maritime Organization, and the International Chamber of Commerce.

The Task Force's primary focus will be to design technical mechanisms addressing humanitarian challenges in the Strait of Hormuz region. Additional expert bodies may be brought in if necessary.

The UN emphasized that the initiative builds on prior experience, citing mechanisms such as the Yemen Verification and Inspection Mechanism, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and the UN's humanitarian aid coordination mechanism for Gaza under Resolution 2720.

The core objective is to ensure uninterrupted trade in fertilizers and the raw materials required for their production. The UN stressed that the mechanism will be implemented in close cooperation with member states, with full respect for national sovereignty and in accordance with international law.

Guterres reaffirmed his commitment to finding a comprehensive and long-term solution, while underscoring the urgency of mitigating the economic and humanitarian consequences of regional instability.

The statement emphasizes that if the initiative proves successful, it could build trust among countries, support ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, and serve as a meaningful step toward a broader political settlement.

Alongside the Task Force's technical work, political engagement with member states will be led by Jean Arnault, recently appointed as the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy on the Middle East conflict.