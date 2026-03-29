Azerbaijan makes debut at Migrations, Cultures and Citizenship Festival [PHOTOS]

29 March 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time, Azerbaijan has been represented with its own stand at the 43rd Festival des Migrations,Cultures, and Citizenship (Migrations, Cultures and Citizenship Festival) in Luxembourg, one of the country's largest multicultural events, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative was organized by Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association ( LuxAz) with the support of the Azrbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora and Azerbaijan's embassies in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The festival, organized by the Coordination Committee of Foreign Associations (CLAE), was held over two days at the Luxexpo exhibition center, featuring more than 400 stands showcasing the culture, cuisine, and social activities of countries from around the world. The event aims to promote dialogue among communities, integration, and cultural diversity.

Through the Azerbaijan stand, visitors were introduced to the country's rich cultural heritage, national cuisine, and traditions.

Several high-ranking officials visited the stand during the festival, including Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, and Max Hahn, Minister for Family Affairs, Solidarity, Cohabitation, and Reception of Refugees, who familiarized themselves with the cultural exhibits on display.

Representatives of LuxAz noted that Azerbaijan's participation plays an important role in promoting Azerbaijani culture in Luxembourg and strengthening connections between diverse communities.

Stand leaders Sevinj Omarli and Seymur Ahmadov stressed that participation in such international events will continue in the future, allowing Azerbaijan's rich culture to be presented to an even wider audience.