22 reported dead as drifting migrant boat rescued near Greek island

28 March 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Twenty-two people were reported dead on Saturday after a migrant boat was rescued off the Greek island of Crete, according to public broadcaster ERT, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The vessel was reportedly spotted early Friday by the EU border agency Frontex, and 26 people on board were transferred to the port of Kaloi Limenes.

Survivors said there were 48 people on board when the boat departed from Libya six days earlier.

As the vessel drifted for days due to adverse weather conditions, 22 people died during the journey, with their bodies thrown into the sea.

Two suspected boat operators, both from South Sudan and aged between 19 and 21, were identified and arrested on suspicion of human trafficking during the preliminary investigation.