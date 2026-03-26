International travelers arrive in Azerbaijan's Khankendi [PHOTOS]

26 March 2026 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

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A group of international travelers led by Harry Mitsidis, founder of the NomadMania club, has arrived in Khankendi as part of a tour to the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The visitors were briefed on the city’s current state and ongoing developments, as Azerbaijan continues large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts in the region.

The delegation consists of 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international tourist group to visit Karabakh and East Zangezur to date.

The trip began with entry through the Aghdam district. The itinerary includes visits to Shusha and Aghdam, followed by Lachin, and later the Zangilan and Fuzuli regions.

The visit is organized under the framework of the NomadMania club, known for its global ranking system dividing the world into 1,301 regions. Mitsidis himself has visited all of them and ranks first globally.

The trip is seen as part of efforts to promote the region through “black tourism”, offering visitors insight into post-conflict recovery and redevelopment.

Between 2020 and 2025, a total of 15 international trips were organized to Karabakh and East Zangezur by leading travel clubs. The current visit marks the 16th such trip, reflecting growing global interest in the region.