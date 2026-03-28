IDF launches major airstrikes on Iran, targets nuclear and weapons facilities [VIDEO]

28 March 2026 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that more than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out coordinated strikes across Iran on March 27, targeting facilities linked to the country’s nuclear programme and weapons production, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the IDF, the operation was intelligence-driven and focused on three main areas, including the heavy water plant in Arak, associated with plutonium production, and a site in Yazd involved in producing materials used in uranium enrichment.

The strikes were conducted in three waves over several hours, targeting a range of military-industrial sites:

— a facility used for producing various types of weapons

— a site linked to the Iranian Ministry of Defence involved in developing explosive devices, which the IDF claims supplied groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah

— a production site for components used in ballistic missiles and air defense systems