Belarus boosts investment in Azerbaijan despite overall FDI decline

28 March 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

In 2025, direct investments from Belarus to Azerbaijan reached $7.922 million, marking a sharp increase compared to the previous year, AzerNEWS reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the data, this represents a rise of $5.618 million, or 3.4 times more than in 2024, when Belarusian investments stood at $2.304 million.

Despite the growth, Belarus accounted for just 0.1% of total foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

Overall, foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan exceeded $6.595 billion in 2025, reflecting a decline of $450.9 million (6.4%) compared to 2024.

At the same time, Azerbaijan significantly expanded its outward investments.

The volume of FDI directed from Azerbaijan to foreign economies reached $2.528 billion, increasing by $765.4 million (43.4%) year-on-year.