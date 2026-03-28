Belarus boosts investment in Azerbaijan despite overall FDI decline
In 2025, direct investments from Belarus to Azerbaijan reached $7.922 million, marking a sharp increase compared to the previous year, AzerNEWS reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the data, this represents a rise of $5.618 million, or 3.4 times more than in 2024, when Belarusian investments stood at $2.304 million.
Despite the growth, Belarus accounted for just 0.1% of total foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan during the reporting period.
Overall, foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan exceeded $6.595 billion in 2025, reflecting a decline of $450.9 million (6.4%) compared to 2024.
At the same time, Azerbaijan significantly expanded its outward investments.
The volume of FDI directed from Azerbaijan to foreign economies reached $2.528 billion, increasing by $765.4 million (43.4%) year-on-year.
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