Azerbaijan builds tech resilience as data and security risks rise

28 March 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In recent years, digital development in Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the central pillars of state policy, reflecting a broader ambition to transition toward a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy. The government has undertaken comprehensive measures to define strategic priorities across digitalization, e-government, artificial intelligence, and innovation ecosystems, while simultaneously strengthening national technological capacity and digital sovereignty.

This multi-layered approach is not merely institutional but structural in nature. By fostering coordinated governance and unified policy implementation, Azerbaijan is positioning itself to mitigate external technological dependencies while enhancing resilience in an increasingly competitive global digital landscape. Such efforts are particularly significant in the context of geopolitical shifts, where digital infrastructure and data governance are becoming critical components of national security.

A key dimension of this transformation lies in the media sector, which is rapidly evolving as both a driver and beneficiary of digitalization. The integration of digital tools into media production and dissemination is expanding the reach, efficiency, and influence of national media outlets. At the same time, it is reinforcing the role of media as a strategic instrument in shaping public discourse and safeguarding information space.

In this regard, bilateral cooperation, particularly with Turkiye, has gained notable momentum. The Azerbaijan-Turkiye Joint Media Platform stands out as a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring coordinated and effective media engagement between the two countries. This cooperation reflects a broader alignment of political and communication strategies, underscoring the role of media diplomacy in advancing shared national interests.

The recent Strategic Communication Summit held in Istanbul further highlighted the importance of this partnership. Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasized that the joint platform has already facilitated meaningful progress in harmonizing media activities and fostering collaborative initiatives. Importantly, he noted that the scope of this cooperation is expected to expand further, signaling a long-term commitment to institutionalized media coordination.

Beyond bilateral ties, Azerbaijan is actively pursuing a diversified international cooperation strategy in the media sphere. Agreements with various foreign counterparts aim to establish structured mechanisms for joint projects, experience exchange, and the promotion of national narratives on the global stage. This reflects a growing recognition that media is not only an informational channel but also a geopolitical tool capable of influencing international perception and soft power dynamics.

A prominent example of Azerbaijan’s global media engagement is the Shusha Global Media Forum, held annually with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. The forum has evolved into a key international platform that convenes policymakers, media professionals, civil society actors, and representatives of international organizations. Its agenda, ranging from global media trends to information security and technological innovation, reflects the increasingly complex challenges facing the global information ecosystem.

Analytically, such platforms serve multiple strategic objectives. They enhance Azerbaijan’s visibility as a regional hub for media dialogue, facilitate the exchange of best practices, and contribute to shaping global narratives in line with national interests. At the same time, they reinforce the country’s positioning within emerging networks of digital and information cooperation, particularly across the Turkic world.

Within this broader framework, information security has become a critical priority. As digital transformation accelerates, vulnerabilities related to misinformation, cyber threats, and external influence operations have intensified. Strengthening coordinated efforts in this domain, especially among Turkic states, not only enhances the resilience of the shared information space, but also contributes to regional stability and trust.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan’s digital development strategy reflects a comprehensive and forward-looking vision that integrates technological advancement with media transformation and international cooperation. The convergence of these elements is not incidental; rather, it underscores a deliberate effort to build a robust digital ecosystem capable of supporting sustainable economic growth, safeguarding national interests, and enhancing the country’s role in the evolving global digital order.