Vance: US will be out of Iran soon

28 March 2026 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

United States Vice President JD Vance stated that his country's war with Iran will last "for a little while longer," but that the US will be out of the Middle Eastern country "soon", AzerNEWS reports.

"The [US] President [Donald Trump] is going to keep at it for a little while longer to ensure that once we leave, we don't have to do this again for a very, very long time ... We need to neuter them for a very, very long time, and that’s the purpose," Vance told Benny Johnson in his podcast, released on Saturday. "We're not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road. We're taking care of business, we're going to be out of there soon, and gas prices are going to come back down,” he added.