G7 clash between Rubio and Kallas: ‘Step aside if you can do it better’

28 March 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A tense exchange reportedly took place between Kaja Kallas and Marco Rubio during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, according to Axios, AzerNEWS reports.

Kallas, the EU’s chief diplomat, is said to have pressed the US Secretary of State on Washington’s approach toward Russia, asking:

“A year has passed, and Russia has not moved. When will your patience run out?”

heated response

According to the report, the question angered Rubio, who raised his voice in response:

“If you think you can do it better, then go ahead. We are stepping aside.”

He added that the United States is actively working to end the war, engaging in negotiations with both sides while continuing to support Ukraine with weapons and intelligence.