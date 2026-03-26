Israel takes FM Aragchi and Speaker Qalibaf off strike list after Pakistan's appeal
Israel has reportedly removed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf from its target list, following diplomatic intervention, a Pakistani source told Reuters, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the source, Pakistan played a key role in preventing potential strikes.
“Israel had their coordinates and wanted to eliminate them. We told the United States that if they destroy them too, there will be no one left to talk to. The United States has asked Israel not to do this,” the source said.
Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the two senior Iranian officials had been temporarily removed from Israel’s strike list for several days, citing U.S. officials. The report did not mention Pakistan’s involvement but noted that the pause was linked to exploring possible peace negotiations.
Multiple countries, including Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye, are said to be actively mediating between Iran and the United States to de-escalate tensions.
Islamabad is reportedly being considered as a potential venue for talks, as diplomatic efforts accelerate to prevent further escalation and open a pathway toward negotiations.
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