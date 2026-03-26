International travelers visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial [PHOTOS]

26 March 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

International travelers have visited the memorial dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly genocide, AzerNEWS reports, citing Trend.

During their visit, they familiarized themselves with the monument and received detailed information about the historical events and consequences of the tragedy.

The trip is led by Harry Mitsidis, a Greek-born British national and founder of the “NomadMania” club, marking the latest journey of international travelers to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The visitors entered the territories of the Aghdam district recently liberated from occupation. As part of the trip, they are scheduled to visit the cities of Aghdam and Shusha today. Tomorrow, the group will travel to Lachin, followed by visits to the Zangilan and Fuzuli districts.

The delegation consists of 79 people from 37 countries, making it the largest group of international travelers to visit Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur to date.

NomadMania divides the world into 1,301 regions with a unique ranking system. Club leader Harry Mitsidis has traveled to all of these regions and currently holds the top position worldwide. It is also worth noting that NomadMania held its annual meeting in Azerbaijan for the first time.

This trip carries special significance in terms of promoting the liberated territories within the framework of “black tourism” and showcasing large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts.

Overall, between 2020 and 2025, leading global traveler clubs organized 15 international trips to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The current trip marks the 16th in this series.