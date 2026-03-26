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Thursday, March 26, 2026

China's e-commerce sector posts steady growth in first 2 months

26 March 2026 20:37 (UTC+04:00)
China's e-commerce sector posts steady growth in first 2 months

China's e-commerce sector recorded steady growth in the first two months of 2026 as digital consumption remained robust, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said, AzerNEWS reports, citing Xinhua.

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