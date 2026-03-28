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Saturday, March 28, 2026

Azeri Light oil price jumps to $124 per barrel on global markets

28 March 2026 11:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil price jumps to $124 per barrel on global markets
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The price of Azerbaijan’s benchmark crude, Azeri Light crude oil, continued its upward trend on global markets, reflecting broader gains in energy prices.

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