Over 56 kg of marijuana seized at Bilasuvar border hidden in vegetable shipment
The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) has uncovered more than 56 kilograms of marijuana concealed in a vehicle transporting vegetables, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the SCC, the operation was carried out by officers of the Bilasuvar Customs Department at the “Bilasuvar” customs post, where a truck carrying “lettuce, celery and cauliflower” was subjected to a detailed inspection.
With the assistance of a canine service dog, customs officials conducted a thorough check of the cargo. During the inspection, a large quantity of narcotic substances, marijuana weighing 56 kilograms 585 grams, was discovered hidden within the lettuce shipment.
Authorities stated that the drugs were intended to be illegally smuggled across the border, and were successfully removed from circulation as part of оперативные measures.
An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!