Over 56 kg of marijuana seized at Bilasuvar border hidden in vegetable shipment

28 March 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) has uncovered more than 56 kilograms of marijuana concealed in a vehicle transporting vegetables, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the SCC, the operation was carried out by officers of the Bilasuvar Customs Department at the “Bilasuvar” customs post, where a truck carrying “lettuce, celery and cauliflower” was subjected to a detailed inspection.

With the assistance of a canine service dog, customs officials conducted a thorough check of the cargo. During the inspection, a large quantity of narcotic substances, marijuana weighing 56 kilograms 585 grams, was discovered hidden within the lettuce shipment.

Authorities stated that the drugs were intended to be illegally smuggled across the border, and were successfully removed from circulation as part of оперативные measures.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.