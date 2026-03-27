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Friday, March 27, 2026

Azerbaijan boosts HVAC imports from Turkiye to $18.7M in early 2026

27 March 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts HVAC imports from Turkiye to $18.7M in early 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan increased its imports of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems from Turkiye in the first two months of the year, reflecting steady demand for climate control technologies amid ongoing urban development and infrastructure expansion, AzerNEWS reports.

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