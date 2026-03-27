Azerbaijan boosts HVAC imports from Turkiye to $18.7M in early 2026
Azerbaijan increased its imports of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems from Turkiye in the first two months of the year, reflecting steady demand for climate control technologies amid ongoing urban development and infrastructure expansion, AzerNEWS reports.
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