Iran's FM Aragchi thanks Azerbaijan for comprehensive support

28 March 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

I express my gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, AzerNEWS reports.

"I express my gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their humanitarian assistance, as well as for the conditions created for the delivery of aid from other countries.

This support, shown in difficult times, is based on the common culture that unites the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan," the publication says.

The first aid convoy, nearly 30 tons of food and medicine, was dispatched on March 10 following that phone call between Aliyev and Iranian President Pezeshkian, during which Aliyev expressed condolences over Iranian civilian deaths. A second convoy of 82 tons, including 76 tons of food, 4 tons of medicines, and 2 tons of medical supplies, was sent on March 18, with Novruz gifts included.

Russia has also acted on this: the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations' humanitarian train carrying over 300 tons of medicines arrived at Azerbaijan Railways' Garadagh station, to be transported onward to Iran by road. A previous Russian shipment of 13 tons of medical supplies had also transited through Azerbaijan on March 12.