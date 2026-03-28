S. Korea, Japan conduct joint rescue operation for missing Indonesian crewman for 2nd day

28 March 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

The South Korean and Japanese Coast Guards on Saturday continued to carry out a joint rescue operation for an Indonesian crewman who went missing near the South's easternmost islets of Dokdo earlier this week, officials said, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yonhap.

The 20-something crewman who had been on a fishing vessel fell into seas some 195 kilometers northeast of Dokdo around 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

Alongside a 5,000-ton South Korean vessel and a 1,250-ton Japanese vessel, a civilian fishing boat also joined the search operations that resumed after sunrise, according to officials.

A Coast Guard official vowed to conduct a seamless search, adding both sides are cooperating and doing their best to locate the crewman who went missing in waters between the two countries.