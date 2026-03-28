US envoy praises Aliyev’s leadership at FII Priority 2026 Forum [VIDEO]

28 March 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff spoke positively about Ilham Aliyev during his remarks at the FII PRIORITY 2026 investment forum held in Miami.

According to AzerNEWS, Witkoff highlighted the presence of strong leadership globally, noting that many leaders today serve as a source of hope for the international community. He also emphasized that Donald Trump maintains close relations with such figures.

“For example, look at Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who has led his country in a completely new direction. I think the Board of Peace really brings together a lot of people who share the same vision,” Witkoff said.