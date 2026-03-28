Pakistan steps into the spotlight to mediate Iran war

28 March 2026 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Pakistani government will host the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt on March 29-30, with the ongoing war in Iran set to dominate discussions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to sources cited by the French Press Agency, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif recently spoke with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian over the phone ahead of the two-day meeting.

Pakistan played a key role in conveying the US’s 15-point proposal to Iran to halt hostilities, a fact confirmed by both Washington and Tehran. The country, along with Türkiye, is among the nations pushing for an end to the conflict.

Experts note that Pakistan’s concern is linked to its alliance with Saudi Arabia and the mutual defense commitments in the event of an attack. This raises the risk that Pakistan could become involved in the war if Saudi Arabia were directly targeted.

Saudi Arabia, along with other Persian Gulf countries, has condemned Iranian attacks, though some Western media outlets report that Riyadh is pressing the United States to force a complete Iranian defeat.

The upcoming talks in Islamabad are expected to focus on strategies for de-escalation and regional security, as well as potential diplomatic measures to prevent further escalation of the conflict in Iran.