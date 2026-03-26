Azerbaijan announces initial line-up for European Judo Championship

26 March 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan has announced its preliminary squad for the upcoming European Judo Championships, set to take place in Tbilisi, Georgia, from April 16 to 19.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the initial roster includes a total of 15 athletes, comprising nine men and six women.

The men’s team features Balabay Aghayev and Ahmad Yusifov (both in the 60 kg category), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Zelim Tckayev and Omar Rajabli (both 81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), and Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg).

The women’s squad includes Konul Aliyeva and Shafag Hamidova (both 48 kg), Leyla Aliyeva and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (both 52 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg), and Madina Kaisinova (+78 kg).

The federation noted that the final squad will be confirmed one week prior to the start of the competition.