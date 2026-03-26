Ukraine scraps 116 Soviet-era agreements to cut legal ties with Russia and CIS

26 March 2026 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukraine has canceled a total of 116 international agreements linked to the Soviet-era treaty framework, in a move aimed at fully severing legal ties with Russia, Belarus and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), AzerNEWS reports.

According to Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, the decision was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers as part of a broader effort to align the country’s legal system with current geopolitical realities.

“My firm conviction is that Ukraine's legal framework must correspond to the realities of the war and the new security architecture on the European continent. To achieve this, we must sever the last legal ties that once connected us with the Russian Federation, Belarus and the CIS,” Sybiha stated.

Under the government’s move:

— Ukraine withdrew from 25 agreements

— canceled 3 agreements outright

— and exited 88 international treaties

In terms of distribution:

— 5 agreements were with Russia

— 23 agreements with Belarus

— 87 agreements were within the CIS framework

— 1 agreement was trilateral between Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus