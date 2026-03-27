Kazakh Ambassador, Azerbaijani climate envoy discuss Caspian cooperation

27 March 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Alim Bayel, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, has met with Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani President’s Representative on Climate Issues, to discuss bilateral and regional environmental cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the embassy, the sides exchanged views on the environmental agenda, protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem, preparations for upcoming joint events, and mutual support for international environmental initiatives.

During the meeting, Bayel reiterated an invitation for Azerbaijan to actively participate in the upcoming Regional Ecological Summit, scheduled to take place in Astana from April 22 to 24, 2026. As part of the summit, the first meeting of a joint working group will be held to study the causes behind the declining water levels of the Caspian Sea. The participants expressed hope that the summit would mark a significant step toward establishing a unified regional environmental security system in the Caspian basin.

Bayel also briefed his counterpart on an initiative by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish a fully-fledged water organization within the framework of the United Nations system. Babayev noted that Azerbaijan fully supports this initiative, describing it as highly relevant in addressing accumulated challenges in water resource management amid global climate change.

He emphasized that water-related issues today extend beyond environmental concerns, directly impacting security and economic stability, making the proposed organization a timely and necessary step.

Babayev also underlined that the synergy between Baku and Astana in environmental protection and climate policy not only serves the national interests of both countries but also contributes significantly to the sustainable development of the wider Caspian region.

Overall, the sides positively assessed the dynamic development of Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan relations and reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the field of ecology.