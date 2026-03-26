Iran’s IRGC navy commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri reportedly killed

26 March 2026 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, has reportedly been killed in an attack attributed to Israel, AzerNEWS reports.

Iranian officials have not yet released a statement regarding his death.

Earlier this year, on January 31, an assassination attempt was reported against Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas.

Tensions in the region escalated after the United States and Israel reportedly began military operations against Iran on February 28. These operations allegedly resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian officials. Following these events, Iran is reported to have carried out strikes against selected targets in Israel as well as military bases in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.