US has no exit strategy for Iran war, says German Defense Chief

26 March 2026 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Germany's Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius stated on Thursday during his visit to Australia that when it comes to the United States attacking Iran, "there is no strategy, there is no clear objective ... there is no exit strategy", AzerNEWS reports.

He noted that Berlin wasn't consulted before the strikes, further adding that this is not Germany's war and that the country doesn't want to "get sucked into [it]."

Pistorius remarked that Germany is ready to "secure any peace," as instability in the Middle East will have global effects. "This war is a catastrophe for the world's economies. The impact is absolutely evident already now after a little bit more than two weeks," he commented, stressing that a diplomatic solution must be found "as soon as possible."

United States President Donald Trump said Tehran is currently "negotiating" and insisted Iran wants to make a deal but is "afraid" to say so.

"They want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump said at a Republican fundraiser dinner in Washington. "They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," he added. Trump also noted that "there's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran."

Iran dismissed a US-proposed peace plan on Wednesday, describing the demands as "excessive," and floated five conditions of its own, according to state broadcaster Press TV. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said Trump is ready to "unleash hell" if Tehran doesn't accept defeat.