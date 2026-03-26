Azerbaijan set to gain as rising oil prices impact global economy: EBRD

26 March 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

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Rising oil and gas prices are expected to put increasing pressure on energy-importing countries, while boosting revenues for exporters such as Azerbaijan, according to a regional economic outlook by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. At pre-conflict price levels, the negative trade balance in energy resources is particularly high for countries including Moldova, Jordan, Tunisia, Senegal, North Macedonia, Morocco, and Egypt, where deficits range from around 5% to...

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