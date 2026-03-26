Propylene output falls in early 2026 despite strong growth in previous years

26 March 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 21.3 thousand tons of propylene, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

This represents a 19% decline compared to the same period last year. As of March 1, finished product reserves stood at 0.5 thousand tons.

Multi-year production trend

Despite the early-year slowdown, recent annual data shows a strong upward trend in production:

— 2025: 144 thousand tons (+19% year-on-year)

— 2024: approximately 121 thousand tons

— 2023: approximately 102 thousand tons