Propylene output falls in early 2026 despite strong growth in previous years
In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 21.3 thousand tons of propylene, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
This represents a 19% decline compared to the same period last year. As of March 1, finished product reserves stood at 0.5 thousand tons.
Multi-year production trend
Despite the early-year slowdown, recent annual data shows a strong upward trend in production:
— 2025: 144 thousand tons (+19% year-on-year)
— 2024: approximately 121 thousand tons
— 2023: approximately 102 thousand tons
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