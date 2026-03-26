Landmine explosion reported in liberated Aghdam district

26 March 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

a landmine explosion occurred today in the recently liberated Aghdam district, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by unexploded ordnance in formerly occupied areas, AzerNEWS reports.

The incident took place near the village of Yusifcanli, where local resident Ceyhun Firdovsi Abbasov, born on December 3, 1985, accidentally stepped on a landmine.

Immediately after the incident, personnel from the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) were dispatched to the scene to provide urgent assistance and safely evacuate the injured individual from the hazardous area. The agency continues to stress the importance of mine awareness and caution in liberated territories, where many areas remain contaminated despite ongoing demining efforts.

Authorities have not yet provided further updates on Abbasov’s condition, but ANAMA teams are closely monitoring the situation. The incident underscores the lasting dangers left behind by decades of conflict and the critical work required to ensure civilian safety in the region.