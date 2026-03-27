Iran’s IRGC warns of ‘strict measures’ in Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned of “strict measures” against the passage of vessels linked to Israel and the United States through the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing Iranian media outlets.
The IRGC stated that cargo ships traveling to or from ports associated with Israel, the United States, as well as their allies and supporters, would be barred from transiting through any maritime routes in the area.
According to the statement, the Strait of Hormuz has effectively been closed, with the IRGC warning that any attempted transit via the waterway would be met with firm action.
Reports indicate that three container ships belonging to various countries were turned back from the strait following warnings issued by IRGC naval forces.
The development underscores rising tensions in one of the world’s most critical energy transit chokepoints, raising concerns over global shipping and oil supply routes.
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