Largest-ever international tourist group visits Karabakh and East Zangezur

27 March 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A group of international travelers led by Harry Mitsidis, the Greek-born British founder and head of NomadMania, has visited the city of Lachin as part of an ongoing tour across Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, AzerNEWS reports.

The delegation’s visit to Lachin includes stops at the Yurd Gallery and the Gilabi Ceramics Center, where participants are introduced to traditional handicrafts created by local residents. The itinerary also features a city tour, offering insights into the living conditions, as well as the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts underway in the city.

The two-day trip brings together 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest group of international visitors to tour Karabakh and East Zangezur to date.

NomadMania, a global travel community, divides the world into 1,301 regions and ranks travelers based on the number of locations visited. Mitsidis himself has visited all 1,301 regions—surpassing them in number—and currently holds the top global ranking. Notably, the organization has also held its annual meeting in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The visit is seen as particularly significant in promoting the liberated territories within the framework of so-called “black tourism,” while also showcasing the extensive reconstruction and redevelopment efforts being carried out in the region.

Between 2020 and 2025, a total of 15 international travel missions have been organized to Karabakh and East Zangezur through leading global travel clubs. This latest visit marks the 16th such trip.