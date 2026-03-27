NATO highlights strategic importance of South Caucasus in 2025 report
The South Caucasus remains a region of strategic importance for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), according to the alliance’s Secretary General Mark Rutte.
AzerNEWS reports that the statement was included in NATO’s annual report summarizing the outcomes of 2025.
The report notes that NATO welcomed the significant progress achieved in peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the continued contribution of the United States to the peace process.
“In August, the initialing of the peace agreement marked an important step toward normalization and regional security,” the report stated.
NATO also reaffirmed its readiness to deepen dialogue and cooperation with both Azerbaijan and Armenia.
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