President Ilham Aliyev visits Georgian embassy, offers condolences over Ilia II’s passing [PHOTOS]

27 March 2026 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Georgian Embassy in the country on March 27 to express condolences following the passing of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, AzerNEWS reports.

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