Albania extends TAP technical services deal as Caspian gas role grows in Europe

27 March 2026 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

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Albania has extended its agreement on technical services for its gas network, reinforcing its role in Europe’s energy transit system linked to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Albanian Infrastructure and Energy Minister Enea Karakaçi, the deal was signed between the Albanian Gas Service Company (AGSCo.) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium.

"Another important step for the energy sector of Albania. The signing of the agreement on the continuation of technical services to the gas network between AGSCo., a consortium formed by the state-owned company Albgaz and SNAM, and TAP once again highlights the growing opportunities Albania has gained in this strategic sector,” the minister wrote on the social network,” the minister said.

AGSCo., a consortium formed by state-owned Albgaz and Italy’s Snam, is responsible for providing technical services to TAP within Albania. The Albanian government holds a 75% stake in the company.

The TAP pipeline transports natural gas from the Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to European markets.

Stretching 878 km, the pipeline:

— connects with the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border

— runs through Greece and Albania

— crosses the Adriatic Sea

— and reaches southern Italy

TAP also enhances supply to Southeastern Europe through interconnectors, including the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), enabling Caspian gas to reach new regional markets.